COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Romania ranks high in the EU for doses administered

Romania has one of the most efficient COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in the European Union (EU), according to data compiled by Bloomberg and quoted by RO Vaccinare - the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the February 14 data from Bloomberg.com, Romania ranks 4th in the EU for COVID-19 doses administered per 100 people and sixth for the average daily rate of doses administered. The country also ranks sixth in the EU when it comes to the total number of doses administered so far - over 1 million, RO Vaccinare said.

After an official visit to Brussels, prime minister Florin Citu said that Romania would receive 2.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in March. Most will be vaccines produced by Pfizer (1.2 million doses) and AstraZeneca (1 million doses), and the rest will be delivered by Moderna, News.ro reported.

Citu also said that the vaccination campaign is going “better and better” and that things will “move even faster” starting April.

More than 686,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by Sunday, February 14. Almost 260,000 people got the first dose, while 427,341 received both doses.

Meanwhile, over 2,900 common and minor side effects have been reported in the country since December 27 (when the vaccination campaign started in the country), such as pain near the site of the injection, fever, headache, or muscle or joint pain.

