Romania's Nuclearelectrica imports electricity from Ukraine as low Danube levels disrupt nuclear output

State-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica said that it began importing electricity from Ukraine through Moldova's state-owned energy supplier Energocom to help offset the loss of generation caused by the shutdown of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant. The move comes as Romania faces reduced electricity production due to historically low Danube water levels caused by severe drought.

Nuclearelectrica said the imported electricity will help reduce the impact of the loss of Unit 1's output on the Romanian electricity market.

The company explained that the purchase was made with the support of Energocom, with which it signed a memorandum of understanding in 2023 aimed at strengthening energy resilience and mutual support between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

“The current difficult situation in Romania and across the region, caused by the extremely low water level of the Danube due to severe drought, requires long-term partnerships and strong commercial relations that allow for mutual support and the maintenance of the stability of the National Energy System," Nuclearelectrica said.

Acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced late last week that the government declared a nationwide state of alert for the month of August because of reduced electricity production caused by drought and historically low water levels in the Danube and other rivers.

The government has adopted a series of measures aimed at keeping Unit 2 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant in operation while increasing electricity production from other sources and boosting imports.

Unit 1 at Cernavodă was shut down last week as a preventive measure after the Danube reached exceptionally low levels. Although Nuclearelectrica had warned that Unit 2 might also need to be disconnected, the company announced on July 30 that an overnight technical assessment found the reactor could continue operating safely.

“The operation of Units 1 and 2 of Cernavodă NPP is carried out based on strict monitoring of operating parameters and safety margins, as well as on procedures specific to drought conditions; thus, as long as the analysis of these parameters allows the operation in compliance with all nuclear safety norms, Unit 2 will remain connected to the National Energy System," the company said last Thursday.

Nuclearelectrica cautioned that Unit 2 could still be shut down at any time should Danube water levels decline further and affect the plant's operating conditions.

In related news, the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) said on July 31 that Danube flows are expected to remain exceptionally low in the coming days, with the river's discharge at the Baziaș entry point forecast to fall to around 1,450 cubic meters per second by August 6. The figure is well below the multiannual averages of 4,700 cubic meters per second for July and 3,900 cubic meters per second for August.

The institute said flows are likely to remain around that level until August 10-12, with a gradual increase expected in the second half of the month, although it cautioned that medium- and long-term forecasts remain highly uncertain under the current severe drought conditions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com