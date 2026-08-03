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Romania tops medal table at European Rowing Championships with six golds

03 August 2026

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Romania finished the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, at the top of the medal table after winning eight medals, including six golds. The Romanian delegation also secured one silver and one bronze, according to the Romanian Rowing Federation.

Two of Romania's gold medals came in the women's and men's pairs. Simona Radiș and Adriana Adam won the women's pair (W2-) and set a new European Championships record, while Ștefan Berariu and Florin Lehaci took the European title in the men's pair (M2-).

Romania added another historic gold in the men's eight (M8+), where Claudiu Neamțu, Mateus Cozminiciuc, Mugurel Semciuc, Andrei Mândrilă, Constantin Adam, Sergiu Bejan, Florin Arteni, and Fabrizio Scripcariu, with Rucsandra Bucșa as coxswain, claimed the country's first-ever European title in the event.

The women's eight (W8+) crew of Cristina Drugă, Geanina Juncanariu, Ancuța Bodnar, Maria Lehaci, Magdalena Rusu, Amalia Chelaru, Adriana Adam, and Simona Radiș, with Victoria Petreanu as coxswain, also won gold. The crew had set a new European Championships record in the qualifying rounds.

Marian Enache and Iulia Bălăucă secured another first for Romania by winning the mixed double sculls (Mix2x), claiming the country's first European title in the event.

Romania's sixth gold came in the mixed eight (Mix8+), with Magdalena Rusu, Maria Lehaci, Ancuța Bodnar, Florin Lehaci, Andrei Vatamaniuc, Leontin Nuțescu, Ștefan Berariu, and Amalia Chelaru, alongside coxswain Victoria Petreanu, taking the European title.

The Romanian delegation's medal tally was completed by a silver in the men's four (M4-) and a bronze in the women's quadruple sculls (W4x).

With six gold medals, one silver and one bronze, Romania finished first in the overall medal standings at the European Championships in Varese.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/World Rowing)

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Sports

Romania tops medal table at European Rowing Championships with six golds

03 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania finished the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, at the top of the medal table after winning eight medals, including six golds. The Romanian delegation also secured one silver and one bronze, according to the Romanian Rowing Federation.

Two of Romania's gold medals came in the women's and men's pairs. Simona Radiș and Adriana Adam won the women's pair (W2-) and set a new European Championships record, while Ștefan Berariu and Florin Lehaci took the European title in the men's pair (M2-).

Romania added another historic gold in the men's eight (M8+), where Claudiu Neamțu, Mateus Cozminiciuc, Mugurel Semciuc, Andrei Mândrilă, Constantin Adam, Sergiu Bejan, Florin Arteni, and Fabrizio Scripcariu, with Rucsandra Bucșa as coxswain, claimed the country's first-ever European title in the event.

The women's eight (W8+) crew of Cristina Drugă, Geanina Juncanariu, Ancuța Bodnar, Maria Lehaci, Magdalena Rusu, Amalia Chelaru, Adriana Adam, and Simona Radiș, with Victoria Petreanu as coxswain, also won gold. The crew had set a new European Championships record in the qualifying rounds.

Marian Enache and Iulia Bălăucă secured another first for Romania by winning the mixed double sculls (Mix2x), claiming the country's first European title in the event.

Romania's sixth gold came in the mixed eight (Mix8+), with Magdalena Rusu, Maria Lehaci, Ancuța Bodnar, Florin Lehaci, Andrei Vatamaniuc, Leontin Nuțescu, Ștefan Berariu, and Amalia Chelaru, alongside coxswain Victoria Petreanu, taking the European title.

The Romanian delegation's medal tally was completed by a silver in the men's four (M4-) and a bronze in the women's quadruple sculls (W4x).

With six gold medals, one silver and one bronze, Romania finished first in the overall medal standings at the European Championships in Varese.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/World Rowing)

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