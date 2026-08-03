Romania seeks to divert Danube water to keep Cernavoda nuclear power plant online

Romania is attempting to increase the flow through one of the Danube’s channels by eliminating a natural obstacle (a large rock) and obstructing another channel through controlled sinking of ships, with the final aim of keeping the Cernavoda nuclear power plant open as long as possible. Initially scheduled for full closure amid low Danube water levels and hence limited cooling water resources on July 31, the plant still keeps one of its two 680 MW reactors online.

However, as the situation remains critical, Romania seeks emergency imports from Ukraine and prepares for measures to restrict national consumption. The experts expect low water levels to put at risk Cernavoda NPP’s operations at least until mid-August.

The government of Romania on July 31 declared a nationwide state of alert in the energy system for the entire month of August, following the drop in electricity production caused by severe drought and the very low water levels of the Danube and rivers. Acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan warned that there is a risk of the second reactor of the Cernavoda NPP shutting down, which would mean the loss of approximately 20% of national energy production, Digi24 reported.

PM Bolojan, who holds the interim portfolio of energy, also announced that Romania has discussed possible imports of electricity with Ukraine, where a surplus of power would be available.

He stated that he discussed the situation on Friday with the deputy prime minister of Ukraine and minister of energy, Denis Shmîgal.

"Today I discussed with the deputy prime minister of Ukraine, who also holds the energy portfolio, Mr Shmîgal, to support us in the coming period with production from one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants. In this regard, Transelectrica and Nuclearelectrica will hold discussions for emergency aid from Ukraine during the evening hours,” PM Bolojan said.

Energy Ministry Secretary of State Cristian Bușoi, cited by B1 TV, stated that the critical period for the energy system will last until around August 15. The official acknowledged that complicated days lie ahead, but believes that the situation can be managed through the measures adopted by the authorities.

According to Cristian Bușoi, any problems in the system will not affect household consumers. Instead, if pressure on energy production increases, authorities could ask large industrial consumers to temporarily reduce their activity during peak demand hours.

Special operations on the Danube are aimed at keeping Cernavoda NPP online as long as possible.

Romania’s Naval Forces attempted on Sunday, August 2, to detonate a rock on the right bank of the Danube, in order to divert the water flow towards the Cernavoda NPP. Two explosions occurred, but they failed to break the rock. The military will resume the operation on August 3, with a larger load of explosives, the Ministry of Defense announced.

"At this moment, the Ministry of National Defense is intervening with over 100 soldiers and 16 technical means to divert the course of the Danube towards the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. EOD combat divers have successfully carried out the first tests, during which they detonated small explosive charges in a controlled manner," the Ministry of National Defense announced in a statement on its Facebook page.

According to Antena 3, the authorities say that such a measure is needed because the extremely large rock blocks the course of the Danube, which can reach the Cernavodă power plant.

The next step is the obstruction of another arm of the Danube (Bala Arm), with the aim of diverting part of its flow towards the arm passing by Cernavodă NPP (Old Danube).

Thus, four barges loaded with approximately 500 tons of stone will be controlledly sunk on the Bala Arm, which will allow a larger volume of water to be directed to the Old Danube from the Bala Arm.

Separately, dredging works will be carried out on the channel delivering water to Cernavoda NPP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Romane)