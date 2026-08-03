Update: According to an updated weather forecast, starting Tuesday, the entire country will be under heat warnings, with the red alert extended to Satu Mare, Bihor, Arad, and Timiș counties, where temperatures are expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius. In Bucharest, temperatures will remain high and thermal discomfort will increase, with the heatwave expected to intensify from Tuesday, according to News.ro.

Initial story: An intense heatwave is affecting much of Romania, with red, orange, and yellow weather warnings in place as temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in western parts of the country. The heat will gradually spread south and east, while meteorologists expect tropical nights across most of Romania from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) said the broader heatwave warning is valid until 10:00 on Thursday, August 6, covering extreme temperatures, severe thermal discomfort, and tropical nights.

The most severe conditions are expected in Satu Mare, Bihor, and Arad counties, which are under a red alert until 10:00 on Tuesday, August 4. ANM forecast highs of 37-38 degrees Celsius in Satu Mare and 39-40 degrees Celsius in Bihor and Arad, with temperatures potentially comparable to absolute records for the first ten days of August.

Nighttime temperatures in the three counties are expected to remain as high as 23-25 degrees Celsius, particularly in the Western Hills.

Meanwhile, an orange warning is in force for Timiș, Hunedoara, Alba, Mureș, Cluj, Sălaj, Bistrița-Năsăud, and Maramureș, where maximum temperatures are forecast at 35-38 degrees Celsius and thermal discomfort will remain particularly high.

A yellow warning covers Moldova, southwestern Muntenia, western and southern Oltenia, southern Banat, and southern Transylvania, with highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

ANM said the heatwave would remain intense in western, southwestern, central, and northern Romania on Monday before expanding and strengthening across southern and eastern regions from Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures during the broader August 2-6 period will range from 27-30 degrees Celsius on the Black Sea coast to around 40 degrees Celsius in the Western Plain. Tropical nights, with minimum temperatures of 20-25 degrees Celsius, will become increasingly widespread, affecting most of the country from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The authorities have also introduced traffic restrictions because of the extreme heat. Vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes are banned from national roads, expressways, and motorways in Arad, Bihor, and Satu Mare between 12:00 and 20:00 on Monday, according to the Romanian Police's Infotraffic Center, as quoted by News.ro. Passenger transport, emergency vehicles, shipments of live animals, perishable goods, fuel, water and food, among several other categories, are exempt.

Meanwhile, the Environment Ministry reminded residents that Bucharest has a network of 271 climate shelters available during periods of extreme temperatures. The network includes 71 public institutions and 200 partner pharmacy locations, where people can temporarily escape the heat.

Depending on the location, the shelters provide air-conditioned or cooler spaces, drinking water, and places to rest, while some also offer toilets and first-aid kits. Access is free, with priority during busy periods given to vulnerable people, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with chronic illnesses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie RA)