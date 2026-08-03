Investment fund BoldMind, Pall-Ex Romania management team acquire company in deal exceeding EUR 25 million

Regional private equity fund BoldMind Capital Partners and the executive management team of Pall-Ex Romania, the Romanian operator of the international Pall-Ex franchise, have completed the acquisition of the palletized freight transport company through a leveraged buy-out (LBO) transaction valued at more than EUR 25 million.

The transaction was financed through equity provided by BoldMind Capital Partners and the management team, complemented by a financing facility from Banca Transilvania.

Pall-Ex Romania was previously part of the international Delamode Group, a specialist in logistics and international freight management.

The new ownership structure will enable the company to accelerate investments, respond more rapidly to market opportunities, and develop new value-added services for both network members and customers, the new owners said.

The company's executive management remains unchanged.

Pall-Ex Romania's growth strategy focuses on strengthening its leadership in its core business, namely palletized freight distribution, while also exploring new development opportunities and expanding its service portfolio, the company said. It aims to leverage the potential of its Romanian partner network while achieving closer operational integration with Pall-Ex partners across other European markets in order to increase cross-border transport volumes.

Last year, Pall-Ex Romania generated revenues exceeding EUR 40 million. Established 15 years ago in Sibiu, Pall-Ex Romania has 120 employees. It brings together nearly 60 member companies and serves more than 11,000 active customers.

"BoldMind's decision to acquire Pall-Ex was based not only on the exceptional quality of the company, which has consistently delivered profitable growth over the past ten years, but also on the motivation, commitment and performance of its management team. The team successfully combines the entrepreneurial mindset of founders building businesses with the discipline and operational rigor typical of major international corporations. At the same time, the attractiveness of palletized freight logistics, one of the fastest-growing segments of the European road freight transport market, was an important factor supporting our investment decision," Dragoș Roșca, Managing Partner at BoldMind Capital Partners, explained.

"We are entering a new phase of development in which we will accelerate investments, digitalization and service expansion. Our objective is for these investments to translate into better services, greater opportunities for our network members and a genuine competitive advantage for our customers. Pall-Ex is committed to remaining Romania's benchmark for palletized freight distribution," Danor Ionescu, Chief Executive Officer of Pall-Ex Romania, said.

BoldMind Capital Partners is a regional private equity firm managing BoldMind Fund I, a EUR 60 million investment fund dedicated to high-growth private companies across Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

(Photo: the company)

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