The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) said that 1,578 contraventions or possible electoral law violations were reported during the local and European elections on June 9, and roughly 40% of them have not been confirmed. Compared to the previous European Parliament and local elections and the same period, the number of irregularities reported nationwide is 3.2% lower.

Most of the reported voting irregularities referred to the continuation of the electoral campaign (13.9%), vote fraud (9.6%), photographing or filming the ballot (9.5%), possible attempts to corrupt voters (6.5%), and electoral tourism (5.8%).

Other possible election violations were related to people trying to influence other voters’ choices, including by joining them in the voting booth.

Most of the reports were registered in the counties of Dolj (73), Dâmbovița and Mehedinți (71 each), and Constanța (65). Also, 66 violations of the electoral law were reported in Bucharest.

Nationwide, criminal cases were open to investigate 391 possible violations, MAI also said. Also, 276 fines were imposed, amounting to RON 323,000, and 233 warnings.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)