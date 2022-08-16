Romania's education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu wants to introduce uniforms in schools. The minister told TV news channel Antena 3 on Friday that he would happily make uniforms compulsory again while stressing that the approach would differ from one school to another.

"There are more than 17 000 schools in Romania, and the conditions differ greatly from school to school. I would like to see a unified system where students think of school as a friendly environment, where school is a place they enjoy going to, a place they are proud of. If they are proud of their school they will be proud to wear the insignia of that school,” said minister Cîmpeanu.

In August 2020, Romania's Senate adopted a legislative proposal to make uniforms compulsory. The amendment to Law 35/2007 would have granted each pupil enrolled in compulsory state education the annual sum of EUR 70 to purchase the uniform selected by the school they attend. However, the bill was then rejected by the Chamber of Deputies.

(Photo source: Pavel Losevsky | Dreamstime.com)