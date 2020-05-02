Romania Insider
Romania’s e-commerce market goes up 22% in 2019
05 February 2020
The e-commerce sector in Romania hit EUR 4.3 billion in 2019, an increase of about 22% compared to 2018, according to calculations compiled by GPeC based on data supplied by major local online retailers members of the Romanian Association of Online Stores (ARMO).

GPeC is the largest community of Romanian online retailers, set up with the aim of evaluating market dynamics.

“The pace of growth in 2019 vs. 2018 was slower compared to that in 2018 vs. 2017, when the growth rate was about 30%. The value of over EUR 4.3 bln refers to all transactions generated in Romania both by local merchants, as well as by online stores outside the country's borders,” the report reads.

However, the report also quoted Eurostat data, according to which only 23% of the population of Romania made online purchases in 2019, which places our country second-to-last in the European Union, only ahead of Bulgaria - with 22%.

According to the document, the sum of EUR 4.3 billion, as estimated by the Romanian e-commerce market, is strictly the e-tail segment, representing physical (tangible) products that were purchased through the Internet. The figure does not include services, air tickets, vacations and travel, hotel reservations, tickets to shows or to various events, payment of utility bills, content downloaded from the Internet.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

