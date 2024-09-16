Energy

Romania may ask EC’s permission to keep electricity prices capped after March 2025

16 September 2024

Romania may ask the European Commission to allow it to maintain the price capping policy that should be phased off as of the end of March 2025, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced on September 13, Profit.ro reported.

The request is based on the high market prices in the region resulting from the lack of functioning electricity market across Europe, minister Burduja explained.

Last week, speaking of the initiative of Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania to tackle the high electricity prices in the region, minister Burduja said that the country would ask for compensation – not necessarily financial.

Asked what these compensations could be, Burduja said no final solution had yet been sketched. 

“It is not something easy. We can ask for more EU funds for investments, we can ask for a delay in decarbonisation, the deadlines for the closure of coal groups,″ he said.

“[Postponing the price-capping policy] is also a possibility. We must sit at the EU Energy Council and tell the truth. We support Ukraine [...], but at the same time, we cannot support all the costs, it is not fair. We have to wait and see how the market will look in the coming months. It is an important thing,” Sebastian Burduja stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Romania may ask the European Commission to allow it to maintain the price capping policy that should be phased off as of the end of March 2025, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced on September 13, Profit.ro reported.

The request is based on the high market prices in the region resulting from the lack of functioning electricity market across Europe, minister Burduja explained.

Last week, speaking of the initiative of Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania to tackle the high electricity prices in the region, minister Burduja said that the country would ask for compensation – not necessarily financial.

Asked what these compensations could be, Burduja said no final solution had yet been sketched. 

“It is not something easy. We can ask for more EU funds for investments, we can ask for a delay in decarbonisation, the deadlines for the closure of coal groups,″ he said.

“[Postponing the price-capping policy] is also a possibility. We must sit at the EU Energy Council and tell the truth. We support Ukraine [...], but at the same time, we cannot support all the costs, it is not fair. We have to wait and see how the market will look in the coming months. It is an important thing,” Sebastian Burduja stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

