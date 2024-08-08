Romania officially introduces detention rooms in schools

Detention rooms, a concept familiar to the US education system, are officially being introduced in Romanian schools through the new Student Statute, which is set to come into effect in September this year.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Education, each school will organize the space and supervision procedures for students who disrupt classes.

The change comes with the new Student Statute and the Regulation for the Organization and Functioning of Pre-University Education Units. Both documents will come into force starting with the 2024-2025 school year.

"Teachers can decide to send students who exhibit behaviors that can disrupt classes in another space within the school during that particular class. In such cases, the following are mandatory: the student must be supervised by another teacher or auxiliary staff, and the parent must be informed. The teacher can make this decision only for their class. The student will not be marked absent for that particular class. Each school will include in its regulations the exact method of implementing this provision, based on the available resources," the Ministry of Education said in an official press release cited by Edupedu.

Student associations previously protested the introduction of detention rooms, arguing that it infringes on students' right to education. They also said that most schools lack sufficient classrooms to implement the new measure.

(Photo source: Andrey Kekyalyaynen | Dreamstime.com)