President Nicușor Dan awards Romania’s highest honor to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

President Nicușor Dan decorated His Holiness Bartholomew I, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, with the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Collar, the country’s highest distinction. The Romanian Patriarchate also received the Order “Cultural Merit” in the rank of Grand Officer.

The honor was presented to Patriarch Bartholomew I “as a sign of high appreciation for his tireless activity in the service of Church unity, interconfessional and interreligious dialogue, peace, and environmental protection, as well as for his exceptional efforts in supporting Romania within the privileged relations between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Romanian Orthodox Church,” the Presidency said.

Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Romania last Friday and, alongside Patriarch Daniel, took part in the consecration of the painted interior of the National Cathedral in Bucharest.

During the ceremony held at Cotroceni Palace on Monday, October 27, president Nicușor Dan described the day as a truly historic moment, celebrating both the spiritual fulfillment brought by the completion of the National Cathedral and the enduring friendship between the Romanian and Ecumenical Orthodox communities.

He said the National Cathedral represents a symbol of faith and national unity, a testament to the generations of Romanians who dreamed of such a place. It stands, he added, as an expression of Romania’s European and Christian identity and “an invitation to unity, reconciliation, and confidence in the future.”

The president praised Bartholomew I for his mission of peace, truth, and human dignity, calling him a spiritual guide in a world marked by suffering and uncertainty.

Through dialogue and care for the environment, Dan said, the Ecumenical Patriarch has been a messenger of balance and fraternity. In deep appreciation, the president said he was honored to bestow upon him the “Star of Romania” in the rank of Collar, the country’s highest distinction.

President Dan also acknowledged the Romanian Orthodox Church’s contribution to national culture, education, and social life, emphasizing its role as a moral anchor and a bridge between people. By faith and cooperation between Church and state, he said, Romania shows it can honor its roots and look to the future with hope.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)