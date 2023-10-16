Macro

Romania's CA deficit in 12 months to August drops to 7% of GDP

16 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's current account (CA) deficit in the 12 months to August 2023 narrowed by 16% y/y to EUR 21.3 billion thanks to the sharp 37% plunge in August (to EUR 1.91 billion), the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) show. It is an improvement driven by low base effects, but the underlying structural elements undermining Romania's external balance have not changed.

On the upside, the CA gap financing has not been under pressure recently. 

Given the high nominal advance of the GDP (+16.7% y/y in euros, as of the end of June), the CA gap to GDP ratio dropped to 7% at the end of August from 9.7% one year earlier. However, the CA gap measured only 6.6% of GDP in August 2021, before the war in Ukraine pushed up the energy prices.

During Covid-19, the gap narrowed to 4.5%, while before the lockdown in August 2019, it was 5.0% – a level that is still 2pp below the current one. 

The CA deficit will remain between 6%-7% of GDP through 2026, according to the S&P's macroeconomic scenario published on October 13. Notably, the rating agency underlines non-debt-creating inflows in the form of EU funds, and net foreign direct investments (FDI) will continue to fund a significant share of Romania's external deficit (about 60% on average over the next three years) and the central bank's international reserves. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's CA deficit in 12 months to August drops to 7% of GDP

16 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's current account (CA) deficit in the 12 months to August 2023 narrowed by 16% y/y to EUR 21.3 billion thanks to the sharp 37% plunge in August (to EUR 1.91 billion), the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) show. It is an improvement driven by low base effects, but the underlying structural elements undermining Romania's external balance have not changed.

On the upside, the CA gap financing has not been under pressure recently. 

Given the high nominal advance of the GDP (+16.7% y/y in euros, as of the end of June), the CA gap to GDP ratio dropped to 7% at the end of August from 9.7% one year earlier. However, the CA gap measured only 6.6% of GDP in August 2021, before the war in Ukraine pushed up the energy prices.

During Covid-19, the gap narrowed to 4.5%, while before the lockdown in August 2019, it was 5.0% – a level that is still 2pp below the current one. 

The CA deficit will remain between 6%-7% of GDP through 2026, according to the S&P's macroeconomic scenario published on October 13. Notably, the rating agency underlines non-debt-creating inflows in the form of EU funds, and net foreign direct investments (FDI) will continue to fund a significant share of Romania's external deficit (about 60% on average over the next three years) and the central bank's international reserves. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion