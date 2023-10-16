Macro

S&P confirms Romania's rating on a largely sustainable growth scenario

16 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rating agency S&P affirmed on October 13 Romania's fragile BBB-/stable sovereign rating, keeping the country at the lower end of the investment-grade region. 

The bullish underlying scenario published along with the rating action has the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) as a major driver that, besides robust private consumption, will help Romania report one of the strongest real growth rates across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) this year (2.3%). The rating agency assumes that the government will fully capitalise on its benefits in the future, including by pursuing a further fiscal consolidation package during the super-electoral year 2024. 

Nevertheless, S&P confirms the fiscal outlook has deteriorated over the period since the latest country update. It says it has "modestly" increased its projections for Romania's fiscal deficits to 4.4% of GDP on average over 2023-2026, still a significant 0.8pp above the previous 3.6%.

The rating agency remains confident that the RRF will help the country address the twin deficit challenges in the short term thanks to EU grants equivalent to over 22% of the estimated 2023 GDP under the RRF, as well as the previous and current Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

At the same time, S&P believes that the RRF will serve in the longer term as a robust anchor for further fiscal reforms needed to address structural issues.

Romania will meet the 3%-of-GDP public deficit requirement in 2026, while the current account (CA) deficit seen at 6%-7% of GDP through 2026 will be financed to a large extent (60%) by non-debt-creating inflows in the form of EU funds and net foreign direct investments (FDI).

The S&P Rating Overview

  • We project that Romania's 2023 fiscal deficit will remain high at about 6% of GDP, similar to the previous year. Our expectation of a narrowing deficit has been undermined largely by a shortfall in tax revenue.
  • However, we expect stronger private consumption and substantial EU-funded investments will support real GDP growth of 3.6% on average over 2024-2026.
  • We also expect the recently announced fiscal consolidation package to support a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2026.
  • We therefore affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Romania and maintained the stable outlook.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

S&P confirms Romania's rating on a largely sustainable growth scenario

16 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rating agency S&P affirmed on October 13 Romania's fragile BBB-/stable sovereign rating, keeping the country at the lower end of the investment-grade region. 

The bullish underlying scenario published along with the rating action has the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) as a major driver that, besides robust private consumption, will help Romania report one of the strongest real growth rates across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) this year (2.3%). The rating agency assumes that the government will fully capitalise on its benefits in the future, including by pursuing a further fiscal consolidation package during the super-electoral year 2024. 

Nevertheless, S&P confirms the fiscal outlook has deteriorated over the period since the latest country update. It says it has "modestly" increased its projections for Romania's fiscal deficits to 4.4% of GDP on average over 2023-2026, still a significant 0.8pp above the previous 3.6%.

The rating agency remains confident that the RRF will help the country address the twin deficit challenges in the short term thanks to EU grants equivalent to over 22% of the estimated 2023 GDP under the RRF, as well as the previous and current Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

At the same time, S&P believes that the RRF will serve in the longer term as a robust anchor for further fiscal reforms needed to address structural issues.

Romania will meet the 3%-of-GDP public deficit requirement in 2026, while the current account (CA) deficit seen at 6%-7% of GDP through 2026 will be financed to a large extent (60%) by non-debt-creating inflows in the form of EU funds and net foreign direct investments (FDI).

The S&P Rating Overview

  • We project that Romania's 2023 fiscal deficit will remain high at about 6% of GDP, similar to the previous year. Our expectation of a narrowing deficit has been undermined largely by a shortfall in tax revenue.
  • However, we expect stronger private consumption and substantial EU-funded investments will support real GDP growth of 3.6% on average over 2024-2026.
  • We also expect the recently announced fiscal consolidation package to support a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2026.
  • We therefore affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Romania and maintained the stable outlook.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion