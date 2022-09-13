Social

Update: Romania’s president Iohannis, Custodian of the Crown Margareta will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

13 September 2022
Update: The Romanian Presidential Administration also announced on Tuesday that president Klaus Iohannis would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19.

Initial story: Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, and Prince Consort Radu will attend the funeral of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, the Romanian Royal Family announced on Tuesday, September 13. Further details have not yet been made public.

Her Majesty Margareta is the eldest daughter of late King Michael I. She remained the Custodian of the Crown of Romania after King Michael's death in December 2017. However, the Royal House only has a symbolic role in Romania today.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, the Royal Family announced. Before the funeral, the Queen's coffin will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

State leaders and representatives of Royal Houses from around the world are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, including US president Joe Biden.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after a reign that spanned 70 years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
1

