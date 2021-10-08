COVID-19: Romania’s red, yellow and green travel lists updated

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on October 7 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Four countries/territories were moved to the red travel list, namely Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Singapore and Lesotho, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia, Belarus, Greenland, Aruba and French Polynesia were moved from the red to the yellow list following a decrease in the COVID-19 incidence rate.

Andorra, Jordan and the Cayman Islands are also on the new yellow list, but because their COVID-19 incidence rate has increased. They were previously rated as green countries.

At the same time, eight countries joined the green list, among them Norway, Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Libya, and Jamaica.

The new lists, valid starting October 10 at 00:00, are available here.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)