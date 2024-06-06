Romania's competition body investigates possibly rigged public IT procurement tenders

Bittnet (BVB: BNET), Trencadis, and Arctic Stream (BVB: AST) are being investigated by the Romanian competition body in connection with possibly rigged public procurement tenders, according to notes to investors sent by the two Bucharest Exchange-listed companies and a public statement of the third (not listed at BVB), Economedia.ro reported.

Bittnet group confirmed that the inspection by the Competition Council targeted two of its companies involved in digital infrastructure development: Dendrio Solutions and Dataware Consulting.

"The Bittnet Group is not aware that any of the companies part of its group are involved in any way in anti-competitive practices within the procedures where it offered in the public or private space, the group being actively involved in the implementation of some projects and procedures to comply with competition rules," reads the note to investors issued by the group.

Bittnet Group was founded in 2007 as a training and IT solutions company by Cristian and Mihai Logofătu and is currently a listed company with Agista Investments (13.75%) and Impetum Investments (13.33%) among its shareholders.

The Trencadis company reports that between June 4-7 there is an unexpected inspection by the Competition Council at several companies, distributors and a technology supplier.

Founded in 2007 by local entrepreneur Radu Negulescu, one of the strategists of the presidential campaign of Viorică Dăncilă in 2019 after leading the online campaign for president Klaus Iohannis, Trencadis is currently 100% owned by Marian Murgulet, former IT director of the Government and currently CEO of the company.

Another company that has mentioned it is targeted by the Competition Council's investigation is Arctic Stream, an IT security and infrastructure integrator. The main shareholder is Deacon Dragoș Octavian, with 66.1% of the shares.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)