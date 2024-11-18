Macro

Romanian company dissolutions rise 7% y/y to over 30,000 in January-September

18 November 2024

The number of dissolved companies in Romania increased by 6.9% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024, reaching 30,094, up from 28,146 in the same period last year, according to data from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

Bucharest recorded the highest number of dissolutions at 6,184, marking a 5.4% y/y increase, Profit.ro reported. 

Among counties, Constanța followed with 1,644 dissolutions (up 24.4%), Ilfov with 1,633 (+28.5%), Cluj with 1,557 (+4.4%), Timiș with 1,351 (a 4.9% decrease), and Iași with 1,151 (+19.4%). The lowest figures were reported in Covasna, with 146 dissolutions (+0.7%), and Ialomița, with 169 (+4.3%).

By sector, wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, saw the highest number of dissolutions at 8,244, a 4.9% y/y rise. 

Other affected industries included construction (3,089 dissolutions, up 14.3%), professional, scientific, and technical activities (2,931, up 7.1%), and manufacturing (2,515, up 4%).

In September alone, 3,071 company dissolutions were registered, led by Bucharest with 507, followed by Constanța (151), Timiș (146), and Cluj and Dolj, each reporting 138 cases.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

1

