Romania restates commitment to sign EUR 1.2 bln contract with Naval Group

Romania is ready to sign the deal with French company Naval Group for the purchase of multi-role corvettes worth EUR 1.2 bln as soon as the court litigation related to this contract ends, Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said in Paris on Monday, October 26.

"There is a dispute, in fact not one, there have been several lawsuits that have been initiated by a competitor against the contract award decision taken by the tender commission. As soon as these litigations are over in court, from our point of view, we are ready to sign the contract. For us, it is essential to sign and fulfill this contract. The construction of the four corvettes is critical in Romania's strategic device at the Black Sea," the prime minister said, Mediafax reported.

In October last year, the Bucharest Court rejected an appeal filed by the Dutch group Damen, after the Defense Ministry awarded the contract to the association between Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard.

However, one of the cases still in court can lead to the annulment of the Government decision 48/2018 that approved the procedures for organizing the tender.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)