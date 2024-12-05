Romanian prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Wednesday, December 4, the indictment of a Colombian citizen who allegedly prepared acts of sabotage on Romanian territory at the instigation of a resident in the Russian Federation.

The 34-year-old Colombian suspect is currently in preventive custody, and DIICOT finalized the indictment against him for attempted acts of diversion on November 13.

According to the evidence gathered, the man conducted reconnaissance of intended targets during July 2024. He reportedly documented his plans with photos and video recordings, planning to use explosives. His plan, however, was stopped by the authorities before it could be put in action.

Investigations revealed that the accused had completed military training in his home country and possessed expertise in intelligence-gathering operations.

The case, according to DIICOT, has been forwarded to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns over potential threats to national security and reflects broader geopolitical tensions in Europe, according to prosecutors. Such concerns are felt all over Europe. Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavský recently said that up to 100 “suspicious incidents” in Europe this year could be attributed to Russia.

The same day, NATO foreign ministers reunited in Brussels to discuss a set of measures to counter Russia’s actions against NATO and individual Allies. Secretary General Mark Rutte said that “both Russia and China have tried to destabilize our countries and divide our societies with acts of sabotage, cyber-attacks, and energy blackmail,” according to the press release.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alexandru Busca)