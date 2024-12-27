Romania to close over 30 border crossing points following full Schengen accession

Romania is set to close more than 30 border crossing points starting January 1, 2025, following its full accession to the Schengen Area, which entails the removal of internal border checks. The decision was announced in a government decision project published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and quoted by Libertatea.ro.

The measure follows the decision of the Council of the EU adopted on December 12, 2024, which stipulates that starting January 1, 2025, internal land border checks for individuals between Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania will be eliminated, the document reads.

However, Libertatea.ro noted, Romania and Bulgaria have agreed to continue random checks for another six months.

According to the official document, starting from January 1, 2025, the following border crossing points of Romania will be permanently closed:

I. On the Romanian-Hungarian border:

Petea, Satu Mare County - road;

Carei, Satu Mare County - railway;

Urziceni, Satu Mare County - road;

Valea lui Mihai, Bihor County - railway and road;

Săcuieni, Bihor County - road;

Episcopia Bihor, Bihor County - railway;

Borş, Bihor County - road;

Salonta, Bihor County - road and railway;

Vărşand, Arad County - road;

Curtici, Arad County - railway;

Tudor Vladimirescu, Arad County - road RO-LA;

Turnu, Arad County - road;

Nădlac, Arad County - road;

Nădlac II, Arad County - road;

Cenad, Timiş County - road;

Borş II, Bihor County - road;

Beba Veche, Timiş County - road

II. On the Romanian-Bulgarian border:

Calafat, Dolj County - road, railway;

Bechet, Dolj County - road (ferry) and port;

Corabia, Olt County - port;

Turnu Măgurele, Teleorman County - road (ferry) and port;

Zimnicea, Teleorman County - road (ferry) and port;

Giurgiu, Giurgiu County - road, railway, and port;

Olteniţa, Călăraşi County - port;

Călăraşi (Chiciu), Călăraşi County - road (ferry) and port;

Ostrov, Constanţa County - road;

Lipniţa, Constanţa County - road;

Dobromir, Constanţa County - road;

Negru Vodă, Constanţa County - road and railway;

Vama Veche, Constanţa County - road;

Giurgiu II, Giurgiu County - road (ferry).

III. Border crossing points located on the Black Sea and the Danube River:

Brăila, Brăila County - port;

Cernavodă, Constanţa County - port.

