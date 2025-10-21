Transport

Romania’s main railway operator CFR cancels roughly 70 routes nationwide due to debt

21 October 2025

Romanian state-owned railway operator CFR announced on Tuesday, October 21, the cancelling of around 70 trail routes across the country due to debts of RON 100 million (EUR 20 million). The company failed to pay railway usage fees. 

Initially, CFR SA announced that 37 trains will be temporarily suspended, only to later increase the figure.

The company stated that, along with the debt issue, additional delays and regulations are affecting operations, including “rest periods for train staff, breaks between successive shifts, maximum allowed service, as well as the inability to ensure the provision of rolling stock at various railway locations and technical inspections.”

However, CFR emphasized that the interruptions are temporary and will only last until the passenger train operator is able to pay its debts in full.

The following train routes are impacted:

From October 20, 2025

  • Train R 2447: Târgu Mureș – Teiuș

From October 21, 2025

  • Train R 5031: Bucharest North – Ploiești Sud
  • Train R 8002: Fetești – Bucharest Obor
  • Train R 8006: Constanța – Bucharest Obor
  • Train R 2571: Sibiu – Mediaș
  • Train R 2566: Mediaș – Sibiu
  • Train R 2565: Sibiu – Copșa Mică
  • Train R 3530: Sighișoara – Beia
  • Train R 3542: Sighișoara – Odorhei
  • Train R 13544: Sighișoara – Odorhei
  • Train R 3541: Odorhei – Cristur
  • Train R 3544: Cristur – Odorhei
  • Train R 3543: Odorhei – Sighișoara
  • Train R 3546: Sighișoara – Odorhei
  • Train R 3545: Odorhei – Cristur
  • Train R 3548: Cristur – Odorhei
  • Train R 3547: Odorhei – Sighișoara
  • Train R 2567: Sibiu – Sighișoara
  • Train R 4334: Halmeu – Satu Mare
  • Train R 4337: Satu Mare – Halmeu
  • Train R 4341: Oradea – Valea lui Mihai
  • Train R 3123: Arad – Brad
  • Train R 3125: Arad – Gurahonț

From October 22, 2025

  • Train R 4340: Valea lui Mihai – Oradea
  • Train R 3122: Gurahonț – Arad
  • Train R 3124: Brad – Arad

From October 25, 2025

  • Train R 2572: Sighișoara – Sibiu
  • Train R 2569: Sibiu – Mediaș (only on Saturdays)
  • Train R 5433: Bacău – Suceava Nord (canceled on the Pașcani – Suceava Nord section)

Regio trains suspended from October 21, 2025, 00:01

  • R 5431, R 5432: Bacău – Suceava Nord and return
  • R 5539, R 5540: Pașcani – Suceava Nord and return
  • R 5568, R 5570: Botoșani – Suceava Nord and return
  • R 7035, R 7038 (from October 25, 2025): Bucharest North – Urziceni and return
  • R 8003: Bucharest Obor – Fetești
  • R 8005: Bucharest Obor – Constanța
  • R 5106, R 5107: Mărășești – Buzău and return
  • R 5071, R 5072: Brazi – Buzău and return
  • R 3030: Brașov – Bucharest North
  • R 3029: Bucharest North Gr. B – Brașov
  • R 3115, R 3116, R 3117, R 3118: Timișoara Nord – Oradea and return
  • R 3126, R 3129: Gurahonț – Arad and return
  • R 3127, R 3128: Arad – Brad and return
  • R 4105, R 4106: Bistrița Nord – Cluj Napoca and return
  • R 5002, R 5003, R 5016, R 5017: Buzău – Bucharest North and return
  • R 4331, R 4338: Oradea – Halmeu and return
  • R 4332: Satu Mare – Oradea
  • R 4401, R 4402, R 4405, R 4406: Satu Mare – Halmeu and return
  • R 4502: Siculeni – Brașov
  • R 4533, R 4536: Târgu Mureș – Războieni and return
  • R 2441, R 2443: Târgu Mureș – Sibiu and return
  • R 2445, R 2447: Teiuș – Târgu Mureș and return
  • R 2560, R 2561: Mediaș – Sibiu and return
  • R 2563: Sibiu – Sighișoara
  • R 2564: Beia Hm – Sibiu
  • R 2567, R 2568: Sibiu – Sighișoara and return

InterRegio trains suspended from November 7, 2025

  • IR 1634, IR 1633: Brașov – Bucharest North and return
  • IR 1661, IR 1662: Bucharest North – Iași and return
  • IR 1571, IR 1574: Bucharest North – Galați and return
  • IR 1599, IR 1590: Bucharest North – Drobeta Turnu Severin and return
  • IR 1531: Timișoara Nord – Baia Mare
  • IR 1530: Baia Mare – Timișoara Nord (canceled from November 8, 2025)
  • IR 1532: Satu Mare – Timișoara Nord
  • IR 1533: Timișoara Nord – Satu Mare (canceled from November 10, 2025)
  • IR 1537, IR 1539: Timișoara Nord – Oradea and return
  • IR 1743, IR 1744: Arad – Oradea and return
  • IR 1745, IR 1746: Târgu Mureș – Cluj Napoca and return

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome CID | Dreamstime.com)

