Romania’s main railway operator CFR cancels roughly 70 routes nationwide due to debt

Romanian state-owned railway operator CFR announced on Tuesday, October 21, the cancelling of around 70 trail routes across the country due to debts of RON 100 million (EUR 20 million). The company failed to pay railway usage fees.

Initially, CFR SA announced that 37 trains will be temporarily suspended, only to later increase the figure.

The company stated that, along with the debt issue, additional delays and regulations are affecting operations, including “rest periods for train staff, breaks between successive shifts, maximum allowed service, as well as the inability to ensure the provision of rolling stock at various railway locations and technical inspections.”

However, CFR emphasized that the interruptions are temporary and will only last until the passenger train operator is able to pay its debts in full.

The following train routes are impacted:

From October 20, 2025

Train R 2447: Târgu Mureș – Teiuș

From October 21, 2025

Train R 5031: Bucharest North – Ploiești Sud

Train R 8002: Fetești – Bucharest Obor

Train R 8006: Constanța – Bucharest Obor

Train R 2571: Sibiu – Mediaș

Train R 2566: Mediaș – Sibiu

Train R 2565: Sibiu – Copșa Mică

Train R 3530: Sighișoara – Beia

Train R 3542: Sighișoara – Odorhei

Train R 13544: Sighișoara – Odorhei

Train R 3541: Odorhei – Cristur

Train R 3544: Cristur – Odorhei

Train R 3543: Odorhei – Sighișoara

Train R 3546: Sighișoara – Odorhei

Train R 3545: Odorhei – Cristur

Train R 3548: Cristur – Odorhei

Train R 3547: Odorhei – Sighișoara

Train R 2567: Sibiu – Sighișoara

Train R 4334: Halmeu – Satu Mare

Train R 4337: Satu Mare – Halmeu

Train R 4341: Oradea – Valea lui Mihai

Train R 3123: Arad – Brad

Train R 3125: Arad – Gurahonț

From October 22, 2025

Train R 4340: Valea lui Mihai – Oradea

Train R 3122: Gurahonț – Arad

Train R 3124: Brad – Arad

From October 25, 2025

Train R 2572: Sighișoara – Sibiu

Train R 2569: Sibiu – Mediaș (only on Saturdays)

Train R 5433: Bacău – Suceava Nord (canceled on the Pașcani – Suceava Nord section)

Regio trains suspended from October 21, 2025, 00:01

R 5431, R 5432: Bacău – Suceava Nord and return

R 5539, R 5540: Pașcani – Suceava Nord and return

R 5568, R 5570: Botoșani – Suceava Nord and return

R 7035, R 7038 (from October 25, 2025): Bucharest North – Urziceni and return

R 8003: Bucharest Obor – Fetești

R 8005: Bucharest Obor – Constanța

R 5106, R 5107: Mărășești – Buzău and return

R 5071, R 5072: Brazi – Buzău and return

R 3030: Brașov – Bucharest North

R 3029: Bucharest North Gr. B – Brașov

R 3115, R 3116, R 3117, R 3118: Timișoara Nord – Oradea and return

R 3126, R 3129: Gurahonț – Arad and return

R 3127, R 3128: Arad – Brad and return

R 4105, R 4106: Bistrița Nord – Cluj Napoca and return

R 5002, R 5003, R 5016, R 5017: Buzău – Bucharest North and return

R 4331, R 4338: Oradea – Halmeu and return

R 4332: Satu Mare – Oradea

R 4401, R 4402, R 4405, R 4406: Satu Mare – Halmeu and return

R 4502: Siculeni – Brașov

R 4533, R 4536: Târgu Mureș – Războieni and return

R 2441, R 2443: Târgu Mureș – Sibiu and return

R 2445, R 2447: Teiuș – Târgu Mureș and return

R 2560, R 2561: Mediaș – Sibiu and return

R 2563: Sibiu – Sighișoara

R 2564: Beia Hm – Sibiu

R 2567, R 2568: Sibiu – Sighișoara and return

InterRegio trains suspended from November 7, 2025

IR 1634, IR 1633: Brașov – Bucharest North and return

IR 1661, IR 1662: Bucharest North – Iași and return

IR 1571, IR 1574: Bucharest North – Galați and return

IR 1599, IR 1590: Bucharest North – Drobeta Turnu Severin and return

IR 1531: Timișoara Nord – Baia Mare

IR 1530: Baia Mare – Timișoara Nord (canceled from November 8, 2025)

IR 1532: Satu Mare – Timișoara Nord

IR 1533: Timișoara Nord – Satu Mare (canceled from November 10, 2025)

IR 1537, IR 1539: Timișoara Nord – Oradea and return

IR 1743, IR 1744: Arad – Oradea and return

IR 1745, IR 1746: Târgu Mureș – Cluj Napoca and return

(Photo source: Jerome CID | Dreamstime.com)