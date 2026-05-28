Romanians register 14% fewer new cars in January-April compared to last year

The number of new cars registered in Romania reached 37,480 in the first four months of the year, recording a decrease of 14.2% compared to the period January-April 2025, according to data transmitted by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

In April 2026, new car registrations in the European Union increased by 5.1% compared to April 2025, reaching a level of 972,314 units, Economedia.ro reported.

Romania ranked 18th in the EU, with a volume of 37,480 new registered cars, recording a decrease of 14.2% compared to January-April 2025. Of these, 3,228 new registered cars have full electric propulsion (+35.7%) and 21,967 units have hybrid propulsion (+4.5%) compared to January-April 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com