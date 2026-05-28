Transport

Romanians register 14% fewer new cars in January-April compared to last year

28 May 2026

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The number of new cars registered in Romania reached 37,480 in the first four months of the year, recording a decrease of 14.2% compared to the period January-April 2025, according to data transmitted by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

In April 2026, new car registrations in the European Union increased by 5.1% compared to April 2025, reaching a level of 972,314 units, Economedia.ro reported.

Romania ranked 18th in the EU, with a volume of 37,480 new registered cars, recording a decrease of 14.2% compared to January-April 2025. Of these, 3,228 new registered cars have full electric propulsion (+35.7%) and 21,967 units have hybrid propulsion (+4.5%) compared to January-April 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romanians register 14% fewer new cars in January-April compared to last year

28 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of new cars registered in Romania reached 37,480 in the first four months of the year, recording a decrease of 14.2% compared to the period January-April 2025, according to data transmitted by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

In April 2026, new car registrations in the European Union increased by 5.1% compared to April 2025, reaching a level of 972,314 units, Economedia.ro reported.

Romania ranked 18th in the EU, with a volume of 37,480 new registered cars, recording a decrease of 14.2% compared to January-April 2025. Of these, 3,228 new registered cars have full electric propulsion (+35.7%) and 21,967 units have hybrid propulsion (+4.5%) compared to January-April 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

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