Romania’s car market, up 10.7% in first half

Romania’s car market recorded a 7.6% increase in June and a 10.7% rise in the first six months of this year compared to the similar periods of 2018, the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers – APIA announced on Friday.

Unlike most countries in the European Union, the Romanian market recorded increases in 11 of the last 12 months, APIA said.

The total sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Romania reached 98,500 units in the first six months of this year. Passenger cars sales totaled 84,300 units, up 11.9% year-on-year.

The growth in passenger car sales was driven mainly by individual clients, who bought over 36,100 units, up by 25.6% compared to the same period of 2018. Thus, they reached 43% of the market, up from 38% in 2018.

Romanian brand Dacia maintained the first position in the passenger car segment, with 26,200 units sold, representing 31% of the whole market, followed by Renault, with 8,200 units (9.7% market share), and Volkswagen, with 7,400 units (8.8% market share). Renault recorded a 37% increase in sales and surpassed Volkswagen, whose sales declined by 1.8%. Ford was first on the light commercial vehicle segment.

