Romania’s car market sees second highest growth in Europe in June
18 July 2019
Car sales in Romania increased by 15% in June compared to the same month of last year, to over 14,000 units. This was the second-highest growth rate in Europe (EU+EFTA), according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association – ACEA.

Lithuania recorded the fastest growth – 41%. Meanwhile, the total car sales in the European Union and EFTA countries declined by 7.9% in June, to 1.49 million units, as the top five markets saw drops in sales.

In the first half of this year, car sales in Europe declined by 3.1%, but Romania recorded an increase of 19.2%, to 71,620 units, ACEA data shows.

Romania brand Dacia’s sales in Europe increased by 3.9% in June and by 10.1% in the first six months of this year. With over 316,000 units sold in EU and EFTA countries, Dacia increased its market share to 3.8% in the first six months of this year.

