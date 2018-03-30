Romania and Bulgaria to work together for improving navigation on Danube

Transport ministers from Romania and Bulgaria will meet in Varna, at the end of April, to set up a common structure that will manage the Fast Danube project.

The project aims to find technical solutions to ensure the navigation conditions on the Romanian-Bulgaria section of the Danube. Romania is looking to develop naval transport on the Danube but Bulgaria needs to allot funds for improve the navigation conditions on its side of the river.

Improving the navigation conditions on the Danube would increase the flow of merchandise to the Constanta Port, turning it into a transit port for all countries on the Danube that don’t have sea access, according to the Transport Ministry.

