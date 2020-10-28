Romania’s Government borrows EUR 1.65 bln for two years from local market

Romania's Finance Ministry borrowed from local banks more than twice the planned amount under the euro-denominated bond issue on October 27. Namely, it issued EUR 1.65 billion worth of two-year bonds due November 2022.

The new papers were sold at a yield of 0.39%, with a 0.45% yearly coupon attached, Digi24 reported.

The Finance Ministry increased the size of the issue from the initial target of EUR 700 million as the seven primary dealers that attended the auction placed orders for a total of EUR 1.96 bln of Government papers.

In the end, the amount awarded was EUR 1.65 bln, of which banks covered EUR 1.55 bln and purchased another EUR 75 mln papers on behalf of their customers.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)