Romania opens tender for bird species monitoring under EU directive

29 August 2025

The Romanian Environment Ministry has launched a tender for consultancy services to monitor bird species and report to the European Commission under the EU Birds Directive, it said in a statement on Thursday, August 28. The contract is valued at roughly RON 36.5 million (about EUR 7.2 million), excluding VAT, and is financed largely through EU funds under the 2021–2027 Sustainable Development Program.

The project involves fieldwork, data collection and analysis, and the preparation of national reports to Brussels. Bidders will be selected based on the best price-quality ratio in an open electronic tender. 

The deadline for submitting offers is September 23.

The initiative is part of a broader financing agreement signed in May between the Environment Ministry and the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, securing a total budget of roughly RON 48.4 million. 

The four-year program, running from 2025 to 2029, will strengthen Romania’s system for bird monitoring and management, tracking around 270 species nationwide, including those found in more than 600 Natura 2000 sites, the ministry said.

Romania, as an EU member state, is required to report every six years on the conservation status of bird species of community interest. Environment minister Diana Buzoianu said the data collected would support sustainable planning in infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and tourism, while also helping Romania avoid costly infringement proceedings from the European Commission.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calin Stan/Dreamstime.com)

