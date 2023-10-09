Romania drafts bill to concession offshore perimeters to wind farm developers

Romania will decide by June 2025 on the offshore perimeters made available to investors interested in developing wind farms under 30-year concession contracts (renewable for 10 years only once), according to a bill drafted by the Ministry of Energy.

The first concession contracts are expected to be signed by the end of 2025, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

The state can provide state aid for offshore wind farms with a capacity of up to 3GW during the development and exploitation period, the document reads. However, the state aid scheme, most likely under the form of contracts for difference (CfD), will be enacted by a separate document) and will be enforced only if the commissioning of the offshore wind farm takes place within an 8-year period after the signing of the concession contracts.

The size of the royalties, calculated as a share of revenues, will be decided until the end of June 2025.

Also, the holders of the concession contracts will pay the state budget a tax for the exploitation of wind resources, approved by the Government's decision until June 30, 2025.

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)