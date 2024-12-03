M&A

Romania’s Banca Transilvania merges BT Leasing and OTP Leasing

03 December 2024

BT Leasing and OTP Leasing have officially merged, marking a significant step in BT Leasing's market consolidation strategy, Banca Transilvania announced. 

The move is also part of Banca Transilvania’s expansion efforts. The largest bank in Romania acquired OTP Bank Romania earlier this summer. The resulting entity has a customer base of 35,000, assets valued at EUR 1.2 billion, and around 45,000 active contracts. The company employs nearly 350 people.

The merger is the fourth integration carried out by BT Leasing in the past six years, following acquisitions of Țiriac Leasing (2022), Idea Leasing (2021), and ERB Leasing (2018). The move also brings BT Leasing’s growth plan. 

Founded in 1995, BT Leasing specializes in financial leasing for vehicles and equipment for businesses and individuals in Romania. It operates as part of Banca Transilvania Group, which holds subsidiaries such as BT Broker de Asigurare and BT Safe Agent de Asigurări, strengthening its presence in the financial services sector. 

Ionuț Morar, General Manager of BT Leasing, expressed gratitude for the teams' efforts in completing the integration and emphasized the merger’s role in furthering the company's growth and diversification in the leasing market, according to Ziarul Financiar.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

1

