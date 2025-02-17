Central Romania: Baby zebu becomes star of Târgu Mureș Zoo

A baby zebu has become the darling of the Târgu Mureș Zoo, in central Romania, winning over visitors. The cattle species, with a history spanning over 7,000 years, is easily recognizable by its distinctive hump.

Two days old, the calf is still inseparable from its mother but is already beloved by visitors of all ages.

Zebu cattle are a rare sight in zoos. At Târgu Mureș Zoo, a female and her calf are currently housed, with plans to introduce a male in the future.

“This is a dwarf zebu, and we are very happy that it is healthy. Zebu is an ancient species, thousands of years old, mainly found in Asia, India, and Africa. What makes zebu special, similar to camels, is that it has a hump made of fat. While it belongs to the cattle family, it has a distinct phenotype,” said Szantho Janos, Zoo director, cited by ProTV.

The baby zebu is not the only newborn at the zoo. In the domestic animal barn, several baby Cameroon goats and a Romanian Spotted breed calf have also been born in the past week.

(Photo source: Primăria Târgu Mureș - Marosvásárhely Polgármesteri Hivatala on Facebook)