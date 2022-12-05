Romania to seal memorandum for green energy transport with Azerbaijan and Georgia

Romanian foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu tackled last week with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov the latest details related to the green electricity cable to link the two countries and stretch to Hungary as well. The two met in Poland at Lodz on the occasion of the OSCE ministerial council.

The memorandum between the four countries, to include Georgia as a transit country, is scheduled to be sealed in Bucharest on December 17, News.ro reported.

Azerbaijan and Georgia look to leverage their geopolitical glow up to build a new route to supply Europe with electricity. Plans for an electricity cable stretching beneath the Black Sea from Georgia to southeastern Europe have been on the table for several years now. “The new project to be implemented is related to electricity. Azerbaijan is trying to export its electricity to world markets,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Georgia on October 24.

Romania and Azerbaijan also mull a new LNG project at the Black Sea. On October 19, Romania’s Romgaz and Azerbaijan’s Socar inked a memorandum of understanding expressing an intention to “explore the opportunity of jointly developing a liquefied natural gas project [LNG] in the Black Sea”.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)