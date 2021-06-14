Romania receives additional EUR 150 mln WB financing for sanitary system reform

The Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, and the Country Director for Romania of the World Bank, Tatiana Proskuryakova, signed, on Friday, June 11 in Bucharest, the loan agreement for additional EUR 150 mln financing, intended to support the project on health sector reform - improvement quality and efficiency of the health system.

"Equal access to a high-quality medical system is crucial for Romania's sustainable development, and the well-being of all citizens should always be a priority," said Tatiana Proskuryakov.

The loan will be repaid in a single instalment on March 1, 2033, and is granted at a variable interest rate based on the EURIBOR rate plus the Bank's variable margin (the current indicative rate being 0.83pp), Economica.net reported.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this financing completes the initial loan of EUR 250 mln granted by the World Bank, currently being implemented.

In addition to the objectives already started in the initial project, the additional funding will mainly ensure: modernization of the telemedicine system, improvement of the screening network for cervical cancer, purchase of equipment for burn treatment centres and construction of the two burn treatment centres within the Clinical Hospital Emergency Department for Children "Grigore Alexandrescu" and the Emergency Clinical Hospital Târgu-Mureş.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Finantelor)