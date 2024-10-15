Romania needs to accelerate speed of its climate action, president says in message at Climate Change Summit

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis sent a message that was read at the opening of the Climate Change Summit, held in Bucharest between October 15-17.

In the message, the president stressed that climate change poses transnational challenges across the world and the importance of events like the Climate Change Summit, now at its third edition.

“Only in the span of a few months, Romania experienced heatwaves, prolonged droughts and extensive floods. In this context, it is imperative to work together at both the national and international levels to find solutions and address climate change in an effective manner,” Klaus Iohannis said.

The Romanian president commended the experts present at the event for remaining committed to the issue of climate change.

He also said that Romania must accelerate the speed of its climate action, and that the new National Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change is the first step in that direction, “guiding the national response and the allocation of resources to make our nation more resilient to the negative impact of climate change.”

Klaus Iohannis also highlighted the fact that Romania benefits from European assistance in this endeavor.

“Through the Strategic Agenda 2024-2029 adopted at the June European Council, we, European leaders, committed to a stable framework and a supportive environment for Europe’s manufacturing of net-zero technologies and products. Nationally, we need to enhance our policy and financial support for the research, manufacturing and deployment of green technologies that can help us protect the environment, as well as generate economic growth and new, high quality jobs,” he added.

Iohannis concluded by saying that efforts directed at the climate crisis must come hand in hand with increased economic competitiveness in every sector.

Green transition, renewable energies, public policies and ESG policies are among the most important topics to be discussed at the Climate Change Summit over October 15-17 in Bucharest. The event reunites specialists from various fields of activity, from biodiversity and circular economy to public policies in managing natural resources, to collaborate and take action at the regional and global level.

Aside from the message from Klaus Iohannis, the event also includes the presentation of messages from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the chief of the Representative Office of the European Commission in Bucharest Ramona Chiriac, the minister of agriculture and rural development Florin Barbu, the minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism Radu Oprea, and the minister of environment, waters and forests, Mircea Fechet.

During the summit, there will be scheduled related events in more than 30 locations in Bucharest and in the region.

(Photo source: Climate Change Summit on Facebook)