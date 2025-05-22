Study: Roma voters deliver decisive margin in Romania's presidential runoff

An analysis by the Roma for Democracy Foundation found that Roma voters delivered one of the most decisive electoral margins in Romania's May 2025 presidential runoff, where Nicușor Dan defeated far-right, pro-Russian challenger George Simion.

Drawing on turnout data from 144 municipalities with significant Roma populations, the analysis documents the first large-scale electoral re-engagement by Roma voters in more than a decade.

The study concludes a marked increase in support for Nicușor Dan, which is likely linked to his being the only candidate to publicly acknowledge Roma exclusion by signing the "No Mandate Without Us" manifesto - a call issued by the Roma for Democracy Foundation, demanding recognition of structural racism and exclusion as foundational political issues.

"Dan's signature was not viewed as a promise of transformation," said Alin Banu, Executive Director of the Roma for Democracy Foundation Romania. "It was seen as the minimum act of recognition. That alone helped shift turnout in communities where disengagement had been entrenched for years."

