"Rock a New Era": Roborock revolutionizes smart home cleaning at CES 2025 with robotic arm equipped Saros Z70

Roborock, a global leader in home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, announces its participation in CES 2025 with its "Rock a New Era" theme, inviting consumers and industry observers to discover a new world of highly intelligent smart home cleaning led by its new Saros flagship series, featuring its latest R&D breakthrough, the Roborock Saros Z70, which is the world's first mass-produced* robot vacuum cleaner equipped with an intelligent and foldable robotic arm called OmniGrip.

Roborock brings for the first time to CES 2025 its Saros flagship series, grouping together the highest-performing Robotic Vacuum Cleaners with top-notch specifications. With this streamlined flagship series, Roborock wants to highlight its legacy in providing reliable cleaning capabilities together with its promise for a future towards intelligence at the core of next-gen technology.



Saros: Flagship Home Robotics Powered by AI-enabled intelligence

The Saros flagship series presented by Roborock at CES 2025 includes three products: the Roborock Saros Z70, the Roborock Saros 10, and the Roborock Saros 10R. All three products will open sales during 2025 in major global markets and combine intelligent features powered by AI with state-of-the-art robotics hardware, promising a top-notch performance to consumers.



The Roborock Saros Z70 is a cutting-edge robotic vacuum cleaner expected to launch in the first half of 2025 featuring an OmniGrip, the first-of-its-kind mass-produced* foldable robotic arm with five axes that can deploy itself to clean areas previously obstructed and put away small items, initially limited to socks, small towels, tissue papers, and sandals under 300g (1). With top-notch navigation, vacuuming, and mopping capabilities, the launch of the AI-powered Roborock Saros Z70 is set to add a new dimension to automated cleaning by turning the traditional robot vacuum into an innovative robotic home assistant.

The Roborock Saros 10 features Roborock's first RetractSense™ Navigation System, enhancing the reliable LDS navigation technology by allowing its module to retract inwards and pass under low-clearance areas while keeping an exceptional 100-degree wide field of view (1). This gives the Saros 10 an ultra-slim 7.98cm form factor. Beyond navigation, the Roborock Saros 10 integrates the updated VibraRise™ 4.0 mopping module and several upgraded cleaning technologies by Roborock, making it a reliable and trustworthy flagship cleaning partner.

The Roborock Saros 10R takes robot vacuum intelligence to the next level thanks to its next-gen StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0. Instead of using a traditional Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) tower module for navigation, the system integrates dual-light 3D Time-Of-Flight (ToF) technology and an RGB camera powered by AI. The result is an unparalleled 3D mapping of the environment and obstacle detection, also achieving an ultra-slim 7.98cm form factor and incorporating superb cleaning technologies.

A World of Intelligent Home Cleaning: Roborock F25 Series & Zeo-cycle™ Drying Technology

Apart from Robot Vacuum Cleaners, Roborock is also launching a new range of hand-held wet-dry vacuum cleaners, the F25 Series. They stand out for having features such as a full 180° FlatReach Deep Cleaning (1), easily tackling dirt and stains under low furniture, a tangle-free and streak-free roller (1) equipped with dual scrapers that help untangle hair and reduce the amount of streaks.

Expanding further into smart home cleaning solutions, Roborock also introduces three all-in-one intelligent washer-dryers - the Roborock Zeo One, Zeo Lite, Zeo Mini. These models feature the Zeo-cycle™ drying technology, which utilizes zeolite's superior water vapor absorption capacity to protect delicate fabrics without extreme heat. This moderate temperature drying at around only 50 degrees Celsius (1) efficiently captures moisture while allowing for optimal fabric care. Roborock has already launched its range of washing machine products in some European and Asia Pacific countries, with more to open sales in 2025.

But the surprises don’t end here. Roborock is officially launching on January 14 its current flagship vacuum robot in Romania—the Roborock Qrevo Curv—available exclusively at Emag. During the open sale, you can get the Qrevo Curv bundled with the Flexi Lite for a special price, limited to the stock available.

*Roborock was the first in the robotic vacuum industry to mass-produce this technology, launching it in January 2025.

(1) Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary due to environmental factors and software updates.

