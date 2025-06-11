Rocanotherworld festival returns to Iași for 10th edition

The 10th edition of Rocanotherworld will take place from June 19 to 22 in Iași, at Bârnova, on the grounds of Gramma Wines. This year’s festival brings an expanded program that includes live concerts, DJ sets, recreational and educational activities, silent disco, workshops for children, and panel discussions on social and cultural topics.

The final lineup includes recently announced acts such as Photons, Îngeri și Corbi, Emo Reunion, Eduard Draude, Cristu, Spacenoodles, Amivers, Alien, and Donisan.

They join previously confirmed artists including Villagers, Zdob și Zdub, Bedouin Soundclash, Vița de Vie, The Mono Jacks, byron & Classix Quartet, Omul cu Șobolani, Partizan, Toulouse Lautrec, Pinholes, The Kryptonite Sparks, E-AN-NA, Cuibul, Dl Goe, Claro Que No, Gala, and Charlie the Rabbit King.

According to the organizers, this edition introduces a larger wellness area and a wider selection of local and sustainable food trucks.

The festival supports several social initiatives, such as the ongoing “Ai cumva o păturică?” donation campaign for shelter animals in Iași. On June 21–22, between 17:00 and 19:30, attendees can bring food, medicine, and supplies for cats and dogs in local shelters.

Tickets and passes are available on the official website, with several categories designed for accessibility and inclusion. Students benefit from a 50% discount with valid ID, while people with disabilities and their companions have free access by registering online. Children under 12 can attend for free if accompanied by a ticketed adult. Day tickets and group discounts are also available.

(Photo source: the organizers)