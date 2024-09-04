 

Romanian holding ROCA Industry envisages EUR 10 mln bond issue to finance new acquisitions

04 September 2024

The shareholders of the Romanian holding ROCA Industry (BVB: ROC1) specialising in construction material manufacturing approved the launch of a bond issue with a target of RON 50 million (EUR 10 mln), with a success threshold set at RON 25 mln. 

"The launch of this first bond issue program of the holding, less than six months after the listing on the main market, marks an important moment in our development, giving us access to diversified funding sources," said Ionuţ Bindea, CEO of ROCA Industry.

The bonds issued under the program will have an annual interest of up to 12%, with a maturity between 3 and 5 years for each issue, according to the note sent to investors. The issue will be launched within two years.

Through this bond issue, ROCA Industry aims to attract financial resources for new strategic investments: full or partial acquisitions of new companies, which will contribute to the diversification and optimization of the investment portfolio.

ROCA Industry, the first industrial holding company in Romania, listed on the BVB main market, recorded a cumulative turnover of RON 314.5 mln (EUR 63 mln) in the first semester of 2024, according to the financial report related to the first six months of the year. Its market capitalisation reached RON 226 mln (EUR 45 mln).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

