Distressed assets management platform ROCA teams up with Romanian IT firm

Romanian distressed assets management platform ROCA, which invests in troubled companies with potential, has agreed to a strategic cooperation with Bittnet, one of the most dynamic IT companies in Romania.

ROCA plans to use Bittnet’s expertise and provide customised digital solutions to companies under its management.

Digitization will be a tool to achieve accelerated development of the companies in ROCA’s portfolio, according to the press release issued by the platform.

“I strongly believe that any company will soon become a tech company. The era in which technology issues pertained to the IT department is over. The technological dimension of a business is part of the management, it has emerged as a strategic dimension for the development of any company,” explained ROCA CEO Rudi Vizental.

Bittnet Group is a strategic partner for ROCA and the companies in its portfolio he added. Bittnet will provide Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, IT Operations and IT&C Security solutions to companies in ROCA’s portfolio.

Bittnet was founded in 2007 by local entrepreneurs Mihai and Cristian Logofatu, as an IT training provider, and later expanded its operations adding IT&C integration services. The company listed its shares on the alternative trading platform of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - AeRO in 2015 and has raised about EUR 10 million for development from the capital market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)