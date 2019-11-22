Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/22/2019 - 08:20
Business
Distressed assets management platform ROCA teams up with Romanian IT firm
22 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian distressed assets management platform ROCA, which invests in troubled companies with potential, has agreed to a strategic cooperation with Bittnet, one of the most dynamic IT companies in Romania.

ROCA plans to use Bittnet’s expertise and provide customised digital solutions to companies under its management.

Digitization will be a tool to achieve accelerated development of the companies in ROCA’s portfolio, according to the press release issued by the platform.

“I strongly believe that any company will soon become a tech company. The era in which technology issues pertained to the IT department is over. The technological dimension of a business is part of the management, it has emerged as a strategic dimension for the development of any company,” explained ROCA CEO Rudi Vizental.

Bittnet Group is a strategic partner for ROCA and the companies in its portfolio he added. Bittnet will provide Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, IT Operations and IT&C Security solutions to companies in ROCA’s portfolio.

Bittnet was founded in 2007 by local entrepreneurs Mihai and Cristian Logofatu, as an IT training provider, and later expanded its operations adding IT&C integration services. The company listed its shares on the alternative trading platform of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - AeRO in 2015 and has raised about EUR 10 million for development from the capital market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/22/2019 - 08:20
Business
Distressed assets management platform ROCA teams up with Romanian IT firm
22 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian distressed assets management platform ROCA, which invests in troubled companies with potential, has agreed to a strategic cooperation with Bittnet, one of the most dynamic IT companies in Romania.

ROCA plans to use Bittnet’s expertise and provide customised digital solutions to companies under its management.

Digitization will be a tool to achieve accelerated development of the companies in ROCA’s portfolio, according to the press release issued by the platform.

“I strongly believe that any company will soon become a tech company. The era in which technology issues pertained to the IT department is over. The technological dimension of a business is part of the management, it has emerged as a strategic dimension for the development of any company,” explained ROCA CEO Rudi Vizental.

Bittnet Group is a strategic partner for ROCA and the companies in its portfolio he added. Bittnet will provide Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, IT Operations and IT&C Security solutions to companies in ROCA’s portfolio.

Bittnet was founded in 2007 by local entrepreneurs Mihai and Cristian Logofatu, as an IT training provider, and later expanded its operations adding IT&C integration services. The company listed its shares on the alternative trading platform of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - AeRO in 2015 and has raised about EUR 10 million for development from the capital market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics
22 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Voting starts in the Diaspora – live data
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s anti-graft prosecutors deny media reports about calling president’s opponent to questioning just before second election round
21 November 2019
Sports
Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the race for WTA player of the year
19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who is Klaus Iohannis, the president who hopes to win another term?
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40