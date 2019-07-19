Romania Insider
People
Romanian named Head of Digital at ING’s subsidiary in Thailand
19 July 2019
Romanian Robert Anghel, currently Tribe Lead Mobile Payments at ING Bank Romania, was promoted to Head of Digital & User Experience at TMB Bank in Thailand, where ING Group is the biggest shareholder with a 30% stake.

He will support TMB in developing its digital strategy and consolidating its presence on the market, ING announced. The move will become effective on August 1.

Robert Anghel joined ING Bank Romania’s team seven years ago. He developed the bank’s digital platform ING bazar and then focused on mobile payments and the launch of the ING Pay service.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal

