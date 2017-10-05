Strange robbery at NGO founded by former Romanian health minister

Thieves broke into the MagiCAMP NGO’s office on Tuesday night, October 3, stealing some of the laptops in the office but leaving the money.

MagiCAMP is a camp dedicated to children with cancer. It is a project of Vlad Voiculescu, the health minister in the former technocrat Government led by Dacian Ciolos. Voiculescu was the one announcing the incident on his Facebook page.

According to Voiculescu, the thieves wore gloves and entered the office after forcing the window. They only stole half of the laptops in the office but didn’t touch the money on the shelf, the rest of the computers, or the key to the car parked outside.

“I don’t know whether I was targeted, the organization, or just some objects,” the former minister wrote on Facebook.

“If they were just thieves, and if they just wanted to make money, we’re asking them to please bring them back today. Besides being objects they could sell for a few hundred euros, there is the work of the team that organizes camps for children with serious illnesses, as well as all the other MagiCAMP projects.”

Vlad Voiculescu and local journalist Melania Medeleanu founded the camp for children suffering from cancer in 2013. The journalist also reacted in a Facebook post, asking those who may see the laptops in a dumpster or on a classifieds website to bring them back.

“I know it’s absurd. We’re trying anyway.”

The MagiCamp also asked its fans to lend the team a laptop until they manage to get another one. “If you do not want it back, it will go to a child who spends a lot of time in the hospital,” reads the Facebook post. Any IT experts that can help them secure their information better is also welcome.

(Photo source: Magicamp on Facebook)