Ukraine: Romania among countries offering assistance via EU's Civil Protection Mechanism

22 February 2022
Romania is among the EU member states answering a request from the Government of Ukraine for emergency assistance. 

The European Commission is coordinating the delivery of supplies to support the civilian population via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to support Ukraine's preparedness efforts for all possible scenarios, the commission said in a release on February 19.

The assistance offered by Romania includes packs of analgesics, anti-inflammatory medicines, antibiotics, and hand disinfectants.

France offered tents, blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, medicines, medical supplies for hundreds of patients and one advanced medical post able to treat 500 wounded people.

In its turn, Slovenia offered supplies such as disposable masks, gloves, and ten diesel power generators (6 kW).

Ireland sent protective suits, surgical masks, and hand sanitizer, while Austria also offered supplies such as hand and surface disinfectant, face masks and gloves.

The commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said he expected more assistance in the coming days for other EU member states.

(Photo: Pixabay)

