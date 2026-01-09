Theater on screen: Production staged in Romania presented in cinemas in the U.S.

A production of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey into Night, staged at Radu Stanca National Theater in Sibiu, will be shown in cinemas in the U.S. this month.

The project is a partnership between the Sibiu theater and Art Seen Films, which distributes filmed theatre performances.

It is part of the Artists in Exile series, dedicated to Russian artists who have left the country and are currently working outside of its borders. Among them are the production’s director Timofey Kuliabin and Roman Dolzhanskiy, who signed the adaptation.

The cast includes Nicu Mihoc, Raluca Iani, Marius Turdeanu, Horia Fedorca, Radu Costea, Ioana Cosma, Adrian Neacșu, David Cristian, and Vlad Robaș.

Throughout January, the production will be shown in cinemas in New York City, NY; San Jose, California; West Newton, Massachusetts; Wilmette (Chicago), Illinois; and Encino (Los Angeles), California. More on the program here.

It is presented in Romanian with English and/or Russian surtitles, depending on the venue.

Other screenings are scheduled for February in Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Washington DC, according to News.ro.

(Photo: Art Seen Films on Facebook)

