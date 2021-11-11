Romania plans to levy 2% tax on revenues of HBO, Netflix and other streaming services

The Romanian Government plans to levy a 2% tax on the revenues of streaming service operators, such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, to pay a 4% tax on revenues, Profit.ro reported.

Initially, the tax was set at 4%, but the Executive agreed to lower it after negotiations with the platform operators.

The tax base would be formed by the revenues obtained in Romania by the said operators from subscriptions and from single transactions.

In addition, the Executive wants to enforce against streaming platform operators the 3% tax levied on the price of movies downloaded for a fee, already in force.

All the money collected would go to the Film Fund managed by The National Center of Cinematography (CNC), two bodies that finance the national film production.

(Photo: Narith Thongphasuk/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com