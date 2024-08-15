Culture & History

Central Romania: Saschiz Fortress to reopen for visitors in September

15 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Fortress of Saschiz, built in the 14th century, will be reopened for visitors starting September 1 following construction work.

"We hope that the Refuge Fortress in Saschiz will be officially open for visits by September 1 at the latest. We initially aimed for August 1, but there are still some issues related to the completion of the work. Certain types of work need to be redone and touched up,” said the mayor of Saschiz, Ovidiu Şoaită, cited by Agerpres.

The mayor also said that vehicles will be barred from the fortress. Instead, a parking area will be arranged nearby. However, the town is considering organizing a transport service up the hill to the fortress, especially since many visitors are foreign retirees.

"Since we do not allow access by cars or coaches, we need to organize transportation to manage everything efficiently. The access road to the Refuge Fortress is quite narrow, and congestion could occur due to overcrowding. Moreover, the life of the community will be affected by traffic and tourists driving to and from the fortress, who may or may not respect the speed limits," Ovidiu Şoaită said.

Despite construction work that is still ongoing, the fortress has already hosted events.

“Even now, in an organized manner, we allow access for events, as we have had and will continue to have very important events, including the Haferland Week and the Transylvania Bike Trails Race, which will attract around 1,000 participants on bicycles, along with family members, supporters, and everything else we have there. We estimate over 4,000 people in a very short time, during this week," Şoaită explained.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ion Adrian Popa | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Culture & History

Central Romania: Saschiz Fortress to reopen for visitors in September

15 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Fortress of Saschiz, built in the 14th century, will be reopened for visitors starting September 1 following construction work.

"We hope that the Refuge Fortress in Saschiz will be officially open for visits by September 1 at the latest. We initially aimed for August 1, but there are still some issues related to the completion of the work. Certain types of work need to be redone and touched up,” said the mayor of Saschiz, Ovidiu Şoaită, cited by Agerpres.

The mayor also said that vehicles will be barred from the fortress. Instead, a parking area will be arranged nearby. However, the town is considering organizing a transport service up the hill to the fortress, especially since many visitors are foreign retirees.

"Since we do not allow access by cars or coaches, we need to organize transportation to manage everything efficiently. The access road to the Refuge Fortress is quite narrow, and congestion could occur due to overcrowding. Moreover, the life of the community will be affected by traffic and tourists driving to and from the fortress, who may or may not respect the speed limits," Ovidiu Şoaită said.

Despite construction work that is still ongoing, the fortress has already hosted events.

“Even now, in an organized manner, we allow access for events, as we have had and will continue to have very important events, including the Haferland Week and the Transylvania Bike Trails Race, which will attract around 1,000 participants on bicycles, along with family members, supporters, and everything else we have there. We estimate over 4,000 people in a very short time, during this week," Şoaită explained.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ion Adrian Popa | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln