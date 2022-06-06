Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 07:58
Macro

Retail sales in Romania keep rising in April

06 June 2022
The retail sales index in Romania increased by 3.2% in April, compared to the same month of 2021 (YoY), and by 0.3% (seasonally and workday adjusted) compared to March, Romania’s statistics office INS announced.

In gross annual terms, the food sales contracted by 2.2% YoY, which was expected due to the sharp rise in the prices.

The non-food sales increased by 5.7%, possibly as households sought to invest their savings in durable consumer goods ahead of rising inflation.

The 11.1% YoY surge in the sales of fuels confirms the low price elasticity of the demand in Romania.

The annual growth rate has eased from over 5% YoY in each of the three months of the year, but the advance is notable particularly due to the record inflation and the uncertain outlook.

Romania’s 0.3% monthly advance stands out among the negative performances in most other EU states. On average, the retail sales dropped by 1.3% in April. Furthermore, the 0.3% monthly advance in Romania is slightly lower than one could expect, judging from the performances of the three individual segments: food (+1.6% MoM), non-food (+2.2% MoM) and fuels (+3.6% MoM).

Indeed each segment is subject to its own seasonality, but still, the overall figure is somewhat against intuition. On a broader perspective, the seasonally adjusted sales of non-food goods have rallied since last November while the sales of food and fuels have undergone episodes of weakness over the past half a year. 

(Photo: Keechuan/ Dreamstime)

