Business

Romania expects Resilience Facility to sustain 4.6% GDP growth in 2022

20 December 2021
The budget planning drafted by the Government for 2022 assumes a 4.6% GDP growth rate, a 6.5% average inflation rate and targets a 5.84%-of-GDP deficit under cash definition, according to data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Domestic demand will be the engine of economic growth, especially by increasing the gross fixed capital formation, with higher dynamics than the final consumption, respectively 9.3% compared to 4.1%.

On the supply side, construction will represent the most dynamic sector with a 9% increase in gross value added (GVA) based mainly on attracting funds from National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Industry and the tertiary sector (services) will also have a positive contribution to the economic advance with increase rates of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively.

(Photo: Pixabay)

1

