Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 08:24
Real Estate

Residential market in Romanian sees record volumes in October

05 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of real estate deals in Romania soared by 43% year-on-year to over 83,000 deals, a record for the past three years, Profit.ro reported.

The performance comes after the trading plunged during the lockdown and in the month immediately after, to recover modestly during the summer - yet nothing that could have heralded the sharp rise in October.

Overall, for the first ten months of the year, the number of deals increased by 5.4% compared to the same period last year.

The rising number of residential projects in Bucharest and first-tier cities have visibly contributed to the record sales in october.

The most real estate sales in October were registered in Bucharest (13,623) and Ilfov ( 6,281).

The 20,000 deals in Bucharest metropolitan area thus accounts for one quarter of the country-wide number of deals.

Significant number of deals were reported in Timiș: 4,805. Compared to September, 53% more transactions were registered in Bucharest, and 87% more in Ilfov.

The counties with the least real estate deals in October were Olt (292), Covasna (391) and Caraş Severin (430).

It should be noted that the volumes include all types of real estate transactions, but the majority share is home sales.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 12:46
24 September 2020
Business
Italian investors launch EUR 70 mln residential project in the heart of Bucharest’s biggest business district
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 08:24
Real Estate

Residential market in Romanian sees record volumes in October

05 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of real estate deals in Romania soared by 43% year-on-year to over 83,000 deals, a record for the past three years, Profit.ro reported.

The performance comes after the trading plunged during the lockdown and in the month immediately after, to recover modestly during the summer - yet nothing that could have heralded the sharp rise in October.

Overall, for the first ten months of the year, the number of deals increased by 5.4% compared to the same period last year.

The rising number of residential projects in Bucharest and first-tier cities have visibly contributed to the record sales in october.

The most real estate sales in October were registered in Bucharest (13,623) and Ilfov ( 6,281).

The 20,000 deals in Bucharest metropolitan area thus accounts for one quarter of the country-wide number of deals.

Significant number of deals were reported in Timiș: 4,805. Compared to September, 53% more transactions were registered in Bucharest, and 87% more in Ilfov.

The counties with the least real estate deals in October were Olt (292), Covasna (391) and Caraş Severin (430).

It should be noted that the volumes include all types of real estate transactions, but the majority share is home sales.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 12:46
24 September 2020
Business
Italian investors launch EUR 70 mln residential project in the heart of Bucharest’s biggest business district
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption