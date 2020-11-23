Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst 

 

Business

Romania’s public debt marginally up in September

23 November 2020
Romania's public debt increased by only RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) in September, to RON 451.1 billion (EUR 92.6 bln), after it soared by nearly RON 27 bln (EUR 5.6 bln) in the first eight months of the year.

The debt to GDP ratio edged up by 0.1pp in September to 42.9%, from 42.8% in August and 35.3% in December 2019.

Romania's public deficit rose 2.5 times year-on-year to RON 67.3 bln (EUR 13.9 bln) or 6.4% of GDP in the first three quarters of this year, which put pressure on the public financing needs.

The full-year public deficit is going to hit 9.1% of GDP, according to the last budget revision published by the Government last week.

The 2.7%-of-GDP deficit in the last quarter of the year will surface in the public debt figures.

Under the Fitch baseline scenario (9.5%-of-GDP public deficit this year), the general government debt to GDP ratio could reach 45.9% of GDP at the end of this year and 50.7% in 2022.

Nevertheless, this will still be below the current BBB median of 52.7% of GDP, and the 2019-22 trajectory is better than the 22pp of GDP increase in public debt during the 2008-11 crisis, according to the rating agency.

Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

20 November 2020
Politics
Romania’s ruling Liberals promise GDP per capita will reach 85% of EU average by 2024
