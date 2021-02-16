Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:05
Business

OTC segment keeps drug sales on an uptrend in Romania

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian pharmaceutical market advanced last year by 1.3%, to RON 18 billion (EUR 3.7 bln), according to data from market research firm Cegedim quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In volume, drug sales totaled 625 million boxes, a level similar to that of 2019. The total number of treatment days increased by only 6.9% in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the concerns about other patients being neglected.

Pharmacies sold fewer prescription medicines, and hospitals used fewer medicines. Only OTC drugs (drugs that sell without a prescription) were the only segment that grew in 2020, offsetting the other two segments' lower volumes.

The volume of prescription drugs sold in pharmacies amounted to 362.4 million boxes (-3.9%), that of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines to 239.4 million boxes (+ 9.7%), and the volume of drugs used in hospitals to 23.9 million boxes (-21.1%).

Based on the sales volumes, the top companies remained unchanged last year, with Zentiva in the first place, followed by Sun Pharma (including Terapia Cluj) and Servier (including Egis). The next positions are occupied by GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Krka, Antibiotice, Viatris, Biofarm, and Gedeon Richter.

In terms of value, the ranking of the biggest players is topped by Sanofi, with RON 998 mln, followed by Novartis (including Sandoz) with RON 909 mln and Zentiva (including Labormed and Alvogen) with RON 824.7 mln.

The ranking is completed by Servier (including Egis) with RON 725.5 mln, GlaxoSmithKline (RON 700 mln), Sun Pharma (including Terapia) with RON 694 mln, AstraZeneca (RON 646 mln), Bristol Myers Squibb (RON 605 mln), Viatris (RON 528 mln), and Merck & Co. with RON 524 mln.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:05
Business

OTC segment keeps drug sales on an uptrend in Romania

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian pharmaceutical market advanced last year by 1.3%, to RON 18 billion (EUR 3.7 bln), according to data from market research firm Cegedim quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In volume, drug sales totaled 625 million boxes, a level similar to that of 2019. The total number of treatment days increased by only 6.9% in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the concerns about other patients being neglected.

Pharmacies sold fewer prescription medicines, and hospitals used fewer medicines. Only OTC drugs (drugs that sell without a prescription) were the only segment that grew in 2020, offsetting the other two segments' lower volumes.

The volume of prescription drugs sold in pharmacies amounted to 362.4 million boxes (-3.9%), that of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines to 239.4 million boxes (+ 9.7%), and the volume of drugs used in hospitals to 23.9 million boxes (-21.1%).

Based on the sales volumes, the top companies remained unchanged last year, with Zentiva in the first place, followed by Sun Pharma (including Terapia Cluj) and Servier (including Egis). The next positions are occupied by GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Krka, Antibiotice, Viatris, Biofarm, and Gedeon Richter.

In terms of value, the ranking of the biggest players is topped by Sanofi, with RON 998 mln, followed by Novartis (including Sandoz) with RON 909 mln and Zentiva (including Labormed and Alvogen) with RON 824.7 mln.

The ranking is completed by Servier (including Egis) with RON 725.5 mln, GlaxoSmithKline (RON 700 mln), Sun Pharma (including Terapia) with RON 694 mln, AstraZeneca (RON 646 mln), Bristol Myers Squibb (RON 605 mln), Viatris (RON 528 mln), and Merck & Co. with RON 524 mln.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing