OTC segment keeps drug sales on an uptrend in Romania

The Romanian pharmaceutical market advanced last year by 1.3%, to RON 18 billion (EUR 3.7 bln), according to data from market research firm Cegedim quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In volume, drug sales totaled 625 million boxes, a level similar to that of 2019. The total number of treatment days increased by only 6.9% in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the concerns about other patients being neglected.

Pharmacies sold fewer prescription medicines, and hospitals used fewer medicines. Only OTC drugs (drugs that sell without a prescription) were the only segment that grew in 2020, offsetting the other two segments' lower volumes.

The volume of prescription drugs sold in pharmacies amounted to 362.4 million boxes (-3.9%), that of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines to 239.4 million boxes (+ 9.7%), and the volume of drugs used in hospitals to 23.9 million boxes (-21.1%).

Based on the sales volumes, the top companies remained unchanged last year, with Zentiva in the first place, followed by Sun Pharma (including Terapia Cluj) and Servier (including Egis). The next positions are occupied by GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Krka, Antibiotice, Viatris, Biofarm, and Gedeon Richter.

In terms of value, the ranking of the biggest players is topped by Sanofi, with RON 998 mln, followed by Novartis (including Sandoz) with RON 909 mln and Zentiva (including Labormed and Alvogen) with RON 824.7 mln.

The ranking is completed by Servier (including Egis) with RON 725.5 mln, GlaxoSmithKline (RON 700 mln), Sun Pharma (including Terapia) with RON 694 mln, AstraZeneca (RON 646 mln), Bristol Myers Squibb (RON 605 mln), Viatris (RON 528 mln), and Merck & Co. with RON 524 mln.

(Photo: Pixabay)

